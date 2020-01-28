UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat Visits India To Promote Education, Cultural Ties - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Diplomat Visits India to Promote Education, Cultural Ties - State Dept.

UWASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Ties Marie Royce begins a seven-day visit to India on Tuesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright Program in the south Asian nation, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"In New Delhi, Assistant Secretary Royce will visit an Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project and the American Center in New Delhi. She will also participate in events to promote studying at US universities, meet with Indian government officials and local partners to discuss two-way student mobility and exchange opportunities, and highlight our enduring strategic partnership with India," the release said.

In addition, Royce will deliver keynote remarks at a reception hosted by the US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to mark the Fullbright program's 70th anniversary in India and discuss other partnerships with the Indian Ministries of Human Resource Development and Culture and Tourism.

In the town of Ranchi in eastern India, Royce will kick off the final event of a week-long field hockey and leadership camp for girls.

The Fulbright Program offers scholarships to students from other countries for graduate study in the United States.

Related Topics

India Hockey Exchange Student Visit Ranchi New Delhi United States Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

15 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

45 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.