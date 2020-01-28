US Diplomat Visits India to Promote Education, Cultural Ties - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UWASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Ties Marie Royce begins a seven-day visit to India on Tuesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright Program in the south Asian nation, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"In New Delhi, Assistant Secretary Royce will visit an Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project and the American Center in New Delhi. She will also participate in events to promote studying at US universities, meet with Indian government officials and local partners to discuss two-way student mobility and exchange opportunities, and highlight our enduring strategic partnership with India," the release said.

In addition, Royce will deliver keynote remarks at a reception hosted by the US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to mark the Fullbright program's 70th anniversary in India and discuss other partnerships with the Indian Ministries of Human Resource Development and Culture and Tourism.

In the town of Ranchi in eastern India, Royce will kick off the final event of a week-long field hockey and leadership camp for girls.

The Fulbright Program offers scholarships to students from other countries for graduate study in the United States.