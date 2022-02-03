UrduPoint.com

US Diplomat Warns Belarus Of 'Consequences' For Possible Role In Ukraine Invasion

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:29 PM

US Diplomat Warns Belarus of 'Consequences' for Possible Role in Ukraine Invasion

US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried has warned Belarus that there would be "consequences" for the country if it decides to take part in Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, the US State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried has warned Belarus that there would be "consequences" for the country if it decides to take part in Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried spoke with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei today about the concerning buildup of Russian troops in Belarus and the continued human rights abuses by the Lukashenka regime," the State Department said via Twitter. "Assistant Secretary Donfried also emphasized that Belarus would face commensurate consequences as Russia if it were part of a plan to further invade Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to ..

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to judges, govt officers as unlaw ..

51 seconds ago
 67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

53 seconds ago
 Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not fo ..

Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not for election within Indian const ..

54 seconds ago
 Tomorrow's Senate Session to be held on 'Kashmir S ..

Tomorrow's Senate Session to be held on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day': Faisal Javed

56 seconds ago
 Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provin ..

Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provinces; Dr Farogh

4 minutes ago
 Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of coun ..

Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of country; PMD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>