US Diplomat Warns Belarus of 'Consequences' for Possible Role in Ukraine Invasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried has warned Belarus that there would be "consequences" for the country if it decides to take part in Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried spoke with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei today about the concerning buildup of Russian troops in Belarus and the continued human rights abuses by the Lukashenka regime," the State Department said via Twitter. "Assistant Secretary Donfried also emphasized that Belarus would face commensurate consequences as Russia if it were part of a plan to further invade Ukraine."