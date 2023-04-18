US Diplomatic Convoy Shelled in Sudan, No One Harmed as Result - Blinken

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) A diplomatic convoy of the United States was shelled in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that no one was harmed as a result.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum.

"I can confirm that yesterday, we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on. All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and, of course, unsafe" Blinken told reporters after a G7 meeting in Japan.