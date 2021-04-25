UrduPoint.com
US Diplomatic Missions In Turkey To Close April 26-27 As Precaution Fearing Protests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Diplomatic Missions in Turkey to Close April 26-27 as Precaution Fearing Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) US diplomatic missions in Turkey will be closed for routine services from April 26-27 out of precaution fearing protests and demonstrations following a statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he referred to the 1915 mass killing of ethnic Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, the US Embassy in Ankara said on Saturday.

"Demonstrations or protests may occur following the April 24 White House statement remembering the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide. As a precautionary measure, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul, the U.S. Consulate in Adana, and the U.S. Consular Agency in Izmir will be closed for routine American Citizen and visa services on Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also advised US citizens in need of emergency assistance to contact the closest consular section by phone or email.

