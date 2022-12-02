US Diplomatic Security, FBI Assisting in Probe of Letter Bombs in Spain - White House

US diplomatic security and the FBI are assisting Spanish authorities investigate a series of letter bombs sent to addresses in Spain the past week, including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

"Diplomatic security and the FBI are assisting in that investigation," Kirby said during a conference call.