US Diplomats' Actions in Russia Unlikely to Impact Bilateral Ties - Ex-Russian Ambassador

The incident involving US diplomats in the town of Severodvinsk in Russia's northwest will not have a profound effect on bilateral relations, ex-Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The incident involving US diplomats in the town of Severodvinsk in Russia 's northwest will not have a profound effect on bilateral relations, ex-Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said on Thursday.

Reports in media suggested that three US diplomats were removed from a train traveling from Nenoks to Severodvinsk on October 14 as they were passing through an access-restricted territory without the required permission.

"I don't believe that this incident will deeply affect the future development of US-Russian relations. This rather reflects US diplomats' negligence toward the US stance [on the issue] and requirements," the ex-ambassador stated.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik that the diplomats had been as park of their official travels. The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, said Moscow would send a note of protest to the United States with regard to the incident.

According to Kislyak, who is currently occupying the post of Russian upper house lawmaker, the diplomats violated Russian law, and that their actions were not the best example of US citizens' behavior in Russia.