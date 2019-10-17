UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats' Actions In Russia Unlikely To Impact Bilateral Ties - Ex-Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:11 PM

US Diplomats' Actions in Russia Unlikely to Impact Bilateral Ties - Ex-Russian Ambassador

The incident involving US diplomats in the town of Severodvinsk in Russia's northwest will not have a profound effect on bilateral relations, ex-Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The incident involving US diplomats in the town of Severodvinsk in Russia's northwest will not have a profound effect on bilateral relations, ex-Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said on Thursday.

Reports in media suggested that three US diplomats were removed from a train traveling from Nenoks to Severodvinsk on October 14 as they were passing through an access-restricted territory without the required permission.

"I don't believe that this incident will deeply affect the future development of US-Russian relations. This rather reflects US diplomats' negligence toward the US stance [on the issue] and requirements," the ex-ambassador stated.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik that the diplomats had been as park of their official travels. The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, said Moscow would send a note of protest to the United States with regard to the incident.

According to Kislyak, who is currently occupying the post of Russian upper house lawmaker, the diplomats violated Russian law, and that their actions were not the best example of US citizens' behavior in Russia.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Severodvinsk United States October Post Media From Best

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

1 hour ago

8 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

33 seconds ago

AJK police busted 19 dacoits, burglars gangs: SS ..

35 seconds ago

UN, China Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Fight ..

37 seconds ago

Killer gets death sentence on 12 counts in Faisala ..

38 seconds ago

Every political party has constitutional right of ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.