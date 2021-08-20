US Diplomats in Confidential Cable Warned Blinken in July Kabul May Collapse - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Some two dozen diplomats from the US embassy in Kabul had warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken via an internal cable about the likely collapse of Kabul shortly after the August 31 deadline for the American troops pullout from Afghanistan, media reported.

The July 13 internal memo warned about the fast capture of territories by the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday citing US official and a person familiar with the cable.

The diplomats also outlined recommendations on ways to both alleviate the crisis and accelerate an evacuation, according to the newspaper.

Moreover, the cable urged the State Department to use tougher language when describing the Taliban's atrocities, the report said.

The Trump administration signed a deal in February 2020 that requires the US to withdraw all forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances. The pullout was initially set for May 1, 2021, but the Biden administration delayed the withdrawal deadline until August 31.

On Sunday, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described would be a bloodshed. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.