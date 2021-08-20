UrduPoint.com

US Diplomats In Confidential Cable Warned Blinken In July Kabul May Collapse - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Diplomats in Confidential Cable Warned Blinken in July Kabul May Collapse - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Some two dozen diplomats from the US embassy in Kabul had warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken via an internal cable about the likely collapse of Kabul shortly after the August 31 deadline for the American troops pullout from Afghanistan, media reported.

The July 13 internal memo warned about the fast capture of territories by the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday citing US official and a person familiar with the cable.

The diplomats also outlined recommendations on ways to both alleviate the crisis and accelerate an evacuation, according to the newspaper.

Moreover, the cable urged the State Department to use tougher language when describing the Taliban's atrocities, the report said.

The Trump administration signed a deal in February 2020 that requires the US to withdraw all forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances. The pullout was initially set for May 1, 2021, but the Biden administration delayed the withdrawal deadline until August 31.

On Sunday, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described would be a bloodshed. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Russia Trump February May July August Sunday 2020 Ashraf Ghani National University Media All From

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

4 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

6 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.