UrduPoint.com

US Diplomats In Lviv To Spend Night In Poland Due To 'Security Reasons' - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:30 AM

US Diplomats in Lviv to Spend Night in Poland Due to 'Security Reasons' - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States' State Department personnel who are currently in Lviv would be relocated for one night to Poland for security reasons, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Today the Department of State is again taking action for the safety and security of U.S. citizens, including our personnel.

For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland," Blinken said in a statement published by US State Department.

According to the statement, diplomatic personnel will be traveling back to Ukraine on a regular basis to perform their duties and provide emergency consular services.

Blinken also urged US citizens to leave Ukraine "immediately" due to deteriorating and unpredictable situation in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Poland United States

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

10 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

10 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

10 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

10 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

10 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>