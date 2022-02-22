US Diplomats in Lviv to Spend Night in Poland Due to 'Security Reasons' - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States' State Department personnel who are currently in Lviv would be relocated for one night to Poland for security reasons, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Today the Department of State is again taking action for the safety and security of U.S. citizens, including our personnel.

For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland," Blinken said in a statement published by US State Department.

According to the statement, diplomatic personnel will be traveling back to Ukraine on a regular basis to perform their duties and provide emergency consular services.

Blinken also urged US citizens to leave Ukraine "immediately" due to deteriorating and unpredictable situation in the country.