UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats In Other Countries Disappointed With Having To Wait For COVID Vaccines - NYT

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Diplomats in Other Countries Disappointed With Having to Wait for COVID Vaccines - NYT

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US diplomats working in other countries are disappointed with having to wait long for COVID-19 vaccination, The New York Times reported.

It said State Department officials working outside of the United States expressed disappointment and anger that Washington diplomats received vaccine shots before them.

For example, US Ambassador in Pristina Philip S.

Kosnett sent a cable last week to the Department of State headquarters to lament that he had not received vaccines for his diplomats, although certain State Department employees in Washington had already received doses.

Kosnett's concerns have been repeated by US diplomats based in Europe, the middle East and South America, who complained that there was the impression that the needs of US-based senior leaders and employees were more urgent than the needs of staff living in countries where the virus cases were on the rise.

Related Topics

Europe Washington Pristina New York United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

10 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

11 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

10 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.