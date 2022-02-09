UrduPoint.com

US Diplomats Leave Russia At Moscow's Request - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 04:14 PM

American diplomats are leaving the embassy in Moscow at Russia's demand, and this process of decreasing personnel of missions continues not due to Moscow's actions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) American diplomats are leaving the embassy in Moscow at Russia's demand, and this process of decreasing personnel of missions continues not due to Moscow's actions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I see that the American side is following our instructions. Unfortunately, the process of reductions of staff on both sides continues. This is not our choice. But people from the American embassy in Moscow are leaving in accordance with the requirements that we put forward," Ryabkov told reporters.

