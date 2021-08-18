US Diplomats May Stay Beyond August 31 in Kabul if Responsible - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Department of State is not excluding the possibility of American diplomats staying in Afghanistan beyond August 31 if it was "responsible" to do so, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"If it is safe and responsible for us to potentially stay longer [than August 31], that is something that we may be able to look at," Price said at a press briefing when asked how long will the US diplomatic mission stay in Kabul.