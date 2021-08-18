UrduPoint.com

US Diplomats May Stay Beyond August 31 In Kabul If Responsible - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Diplomats May Stay Beyond August 31 in Kabul if Responsible - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Department of State is not excluding the possibility of American diplomats staying in Afghanistan beyond August 31 if it was "responsible" to do so, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"If it is safe and responsible for us to potentially stay longer [than August 31], that is something that we may be able to look at," Price said at a press briefing when asked how long will the US diplomatic mission stay in Kabul.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Price May August

Recent Stories

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

30 minutes ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

30 minutes ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

30 minutes ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

45 minutes ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

45 minutes ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.