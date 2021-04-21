WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) US embassy officials in Moscow met with Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss the Kremlin's response to the Biden administration's latest round of sanctions, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"US embassy officials in Moscow met today with Russian officials to discuss various bilateral topics, including the Russian response to our announcement last week on April 15," Price said. "We expect these discussions will continue in the coming days."

Price said Russia already notified the US administration about which American diplomats had been expelled.