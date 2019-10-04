UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine To Investigate Burisma After Trump-Zelenskyy Call - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:56 PM

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma After Trump-Zelenskyy Call - Reports

Top US diplomats in August drafted a special statement that sought to commit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigating a gas company linked to a political rival of US President Donald Trump, The New York Times revealed Thursday, citing sources close to the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Top US diplomats in August drafted a special statement that sought to commit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigating a gas company linked to a political rival of US President Donald Trump, The New York Times revealed Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the publication, then-US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland circulated a document with Ukrainian officials that underlined the importance of conducting a corruption investigation into the Burisma board of directors. Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner most likely to challenge Trump in the upcoming election, served on the Burisma board of directors for a time.

According to the newspaper, it is not known whether Zelenskyy was acquainted with the statement, which the Times says was a direct follow-up to the July 25 telephone conversation between two presidents.

In late September, the White House released a transcript of the telephone conversation, which confirmed that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to investigate the company as well as Joe Biden's actions in the country. In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden successfully pushed for the dismissal of Prosecutor-General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, which Trump allies claim was done to protect his son from a possible corruption probe.

The July 25 telephone conversation triggered House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump, accusing him of using the powers of the president to strong-arm a foreign nation into interfering in the US election.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine White House European Union Company Trump New York July August September Democrats Gas 2016 From Top

Recent Stories

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chal ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

2 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

9 minutes ago

Lebanon’s turn to petroleum-based economy will b ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.