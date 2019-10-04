US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma After Trump-Zelenskyy Call - Reports

Top US diplomats in August drafted a special statement that sought to commit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigating a gas company linked to a political rival of US President Donald Trump, The New York Times revealed Thursday, citing sources close to the matter

According to the publication, then-US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland circulated a document with Ukrainian officials that underlined the importance of conducting a corruption investigation into the Burisma board of directors. Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner most likely to challenge Trump in the upcoming election, served on the Burisma board of directors for a time.

According to the newspaper, it is not known whether Zelenskyy was acquainted with the statement, which the Times says was a direct follow-up to the July 25 telephone conversation between two presidents.

In late September, the White House released a transcript of the telephone conversation, which confirmed that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to investigate the company as well as Joe Biden's actions in the country. In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden successfully pushed for the dismissal of Prosecutor-General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, which Trump allies claim was done to protect his son from a possible corruption probe.

The July 25 telephone conversation triggered House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump, accusing him of using the powers of the president to strong-arm a foreign nation into interfering in the US election.