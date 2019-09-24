UrduPoint.com
US Diplomats Request Visit With Suspect Spy Paul Whelan In Moscow Next Week - Family

Tue 24th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US diplomats have requested that the Russian authorities allow them to visit Paul Whelan, who in detained in Moscow on charges of espionage, Paul's brother David Whelan said on Tuesday.

"The United States has asked for a visit next week," David Whelan said in a statement.

Paul is a former US marine who has been detained in Moscow since December when the Russian authorities arrested him on espionage charges. According to information provided to the Russian court, he had regularly visited Russia since 2007. He holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship.

On Monday, US consular staff met with Paul and heard his complains that he has been unable to meet with his lawyers about the evidence in the case without Russian officials being present, the statement said.

Irish and British diplomats visited Paul on September 5 and September 12 during which visits Paul complained of not being able to meet his lawyers outside of scheduled hearings as well as to obtain a second opinion on undergoing a possible surgery by Russian prison doctors, the statement said.

Paul has denied the espionage charges against him and has insisted he arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces a sentence from ten to 20 years in prison.

