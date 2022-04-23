US Diplomats Return From Ethiopia After Meeting With Several Stakeholders - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield and his deputy have concluded their trip to Ethiopia where they had a chance to meet with a number of stakeholders and discuss humanitarian issues brought on by the conflict in the country's north, the State Department principal deputy spokeswoman said on Friday.

"Special envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield, as well as Deputy Special Envoy Payton Knopf, have concluded their visits to Ethiopia where they met with several stakeholders and pursued robust diplomacy on that trip. They discussed the urgent need and sustained delivery for humanitarian aid to those in need in Ethiopia," Jalina Porter told a briefing.

The two diplomats arrived in Ethiopia on April 13 as part of US efforts toward ending hostilities, ensuring unhindered humanitarian access, achieving transparent investigations into human rights abuses and violations by all actors, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia, according to the State Department.

The spokeswoman added that the United States strongly supports the declarations of humanitarian truce by the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authority, and welcomes recent deliveries of humanitarian assistance to communities in need.

Ethiopia has been gripped by a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire.

However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.