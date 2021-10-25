US Diplomats Tested for Directed Energy Exposure Years Before Congress Knew - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The US State Department tested security engineering officer Mark Lenzi for directed energy exposure two years before a declassified report notified Congress of directed energy as the likely cause of so-called "Havana Syndrome" cases, Politico reported on Monday, citing official documents they obtained.

The State Department conducted a clinical assessment on Lenzi to evaluate medical findings associated with "direct energy exposure in certain foreign environments," according to a document dated to June 2018.

Lawmakers in Congress were not briefed about the medical tests for directed-energy exposure until early 2021. Cases of the suspected attacks have risen considerably last year, with reports coming from every continent except Antarctica.

Lenzi, who sustained traumatic brain injuries while working as a security engineering officer in Guangzhou, China in late 2017, claims that the State Department has been covering up the source of the Havana Syndrome cases being experienced by him and other US diplomatic personnel, according to the reports.

An April 2020 memo from the US Office of Special Council found that there was "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" that the State Department engaged in the minimization and suppression of evidence related to his case.

Lenzi alleged that State Department management has prevented him from providing the FBI - which is investigating the incidents of Havana Syndrome - with relevant information by preventing him from retrieving the data from servers despite still maintaining his security clearance and position as a security engineering officer, according to the memo.

The most recently reported cases of Havana Syndrome came from employees of the US Embassy in Colombia in mid-September. Several hundred American diplomats, military personnel and intelligence officers have reported being affected by the syndrome, which is characterized by symptoms including nausea and vertigo and is often initially accompanied by a high-pitched grinding-metal or low-pitched humming sound.