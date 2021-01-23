UrduPoint.com
US Diplomats To Be Summoned To Foreign Ministry After Publishing Protest Maps - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Diplomats to Be Summoned to Foreign Ministry After Publishing Protest Maps - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US diplomats will be summoned to the ministry following a publication of opposition protest maps.

"The US colleagues will have to explain this at Smolenskaya Square [the location of the Russian Foreign Ministry]," Zakharova said.

On Friday, the US embassy in Russia published an alert statement about the opposition demonstrations across Russia in support of Alexey Navalny. The embassy mentioned routes of the anticipated rallies and urged US nationals to avoid these locations. The embassy noted that in Moscow, "demonstrators plan to gather near Pushkin Square at approximately 1400 and march towards the Kremlin."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that such publications will be viewed as rude foreign interference in Russia's domestic affairs and there will be a relevant reaction.

"What was it - a recommendation or an instruction? Even the organizers [of protests] did not announce such plans.

One can imagine what could happen if the Russian embassy in Washington published a map of protest routes indicating Capitol Hill would be the final point. Such orientation on the ground would result in a global hysteria of US politicians, including anti-Russian slogans, threats of sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats," Zakharova stressed.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on US diplomats in Moscow to deal with their own problems and not interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

Nationwide protests in Russia were called after jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny was detained last Sunday upon arrival from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

