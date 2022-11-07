US Diplomats to Discuss Full Resumption of Visa Services During Cuba Trip - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US diplomats will travel to Cuba this week to discuss with host government officials the full resumption of immigrant visa processing in early 2023 after a more than five-year break in operations, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel to Georgetown, Guyana; Miami, Florida; and Havana, Cuba from November 6-10," the State Department said in a press release. "In Havana, Assistant Secretary Bitter will be joined by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Mendoza Jaddou to discuss the full resumption of immigrant visa processing in early 2023 and the recent resumption of Cuban Family Reunification Parole processing at U.

S. Embassy Havana with host government officials."

While in Guyana, Bitter will discuss the facilitation of US immigrant visa processing for Cuban nationals which has been carried out at the US embassy in Georgetown since 2018, the release said.

In Miami, the assistant secretary will check US passport facility operations and meet staff, the release added.

In September, the US Embassy in Havana announced that the United States will resume full immigrant visa processing services in Cuba in early 2023.