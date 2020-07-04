UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats To Leave Saudi Arabia Over Coronavirus Fears - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:33 PM

US Diplomats to Leave Saudi Arabia Over Coronavirus Fears - Reports

Dozens of US diplomats and their families will leave Saudi Arabia on Saturday amid a sharp increase in cases of coronavirus infection in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reports citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Dozens of US diplomats and their families will leave Saudi Arabia on Saturday amid a sharp increase in cases of coronavirus infection in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reports citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the State Department last week allowed all non-essential personnel to leave the country. It is expected that more diplomats will leave Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, the newspaper said.

According to US officials, at least 30 employees in the Riyadh Embassy mostly non-Americans have been infected with coronavirus, despite having mostly worked from home since March. In June, the embassy driver died of coronavirus, later a family member of one of the diplomats was denied emergency medical care in one of the hospitals, forcing the embassy to intervene, the Journal said.

Last month, the US House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee received a message that expressed concerns about the way Saudi authorities are coping with the pandemic, after which the committee contacted the Department of State, sources said. According to the publication, some American diplomats are also worried that authorities are hiding the real extent of the outbreak and may seriously underestimate the number of cases of COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that the number of patients with coronavirus in Saudi Arabia exceeded 200,000 cases. Despite a ceaseless increase in the number of patients with coronavirus, Saudi Arabia began to gradually weaken restrictive measures in late May, allowing domestic flights and movements between the provinces.

Related Topics

Riyadh Driver Died Saudi Saudi Arabia March May June Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

1 hour ago

Wearing Mask Becomes Mandatory in Public Places in ..

1 minute ago

Ajmal expresses condolence with families of died S ..

1 minute ago

Ceremony held to mark 100 days of determination ag ..

11 minutes ago

Explosion at Power Plant in Iranian City of Ahvaz ..

11 minutes ago

AAC imposes fines of transporters for overcharging ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.