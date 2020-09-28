UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats To Require Beijing's Permission To Meet With Hong Kong Officials - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

US Diplomats to Require Beijing's Permission to Meet With Hong Kong Officials - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) US diplomats will need to secure a permission from the Chinese Foreign Ministry if they want to meet with Hong Kong government officials and education workers in China's apparent tit-for-tat for a similar move taken earlier by the US, South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

Earlier in September, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new restrictions, under which Chinese diplomats would have to ask the Department of State for approval before visiting US universities and meeting with local officials, and holding cultural events with an audience of more than 50 people. In response, China imposed restrictions on the work of US diplomats in China, including employees of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong.

According to the media outlet, the new measures are also likely to apply to meetings of US diplomatic mission employees with representatives of political parties. It is noted that the leader of the Liberal Party of Hong Kong, Felix Chung Kwok-pan, was told two weeks ago by the central authorities that his plans to meet with the US consul general were untimely.

Over the past several years, US-China relations have significantly deteriorated, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair economic practices, human rights violations and lack of transparency with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the US.

Related Topics

Education China Washington Beijing Hong Kong September Post Media From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

GCC welcomes agreement to release prisoners in Yem ..

20 minutes ago

No Muslim can compromise on Prophet (PBUH)'s digni ..

29 minutes ago

Six sports establishments fined at weekend for non ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE&#039;s space programme will have fa ..

35 minutes ago

G20 summit to be held virtually in November

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 September 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.