US Diplomats Visit Suspected Spy Paul Whelan in Moscow Prison - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US diplomats visited Paul Whelan in Moscow prison on June 27 and continued to raise concerns about his treatment by the Russian authorities, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Friday.

"While the US Embassy staff visited him yesterday [6/27/2019], and continue to raise concerns about his treatment through diplomatic notes and public statements, this only impacts the immediate abuses," David Whelan said.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Russia said that it had filed a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry concerning the conditions Paul Whelan has been subjected to in pre-trial detention.

David Whelan expressed hope that senior US and Russian official will discuss his brother's case during the ongoing G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

"We are hopeful that at some level, whether between Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and [Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, or between Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Donald] Trump, that Paul's case has been raised and steps are taken to find a way to bring Paul home to his family," David Whelan said.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in December on charges of espionage. He has repeatedly denied the charges against him and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.