US Diplomats Visit Syria To Meet New Rulers
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) US diplomats have arrived in Syria to speak directly to the new Islamist-led rulers, hoping to encourage a moderate, inclusive path and to find clues on missing Americans, the State Department said Friday.
It is the first formal US diplomatic mission to Damascus since the early days of the brutal civil war that broke out in 2011 and culminated in a surprise lightning offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad this month.
The diplomats will meet representatives of victorious group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- which is designated a terrorist group by Washington -- as well as activists, civil society and members of minority groups, the State Department said.
The US officials will speak with Syrians about "their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them," a State Department spokesperson said.
The delegation includes Barbara Leaf, who is the top State Department official for the middle East, and Daniel Rubinstein, a veteran US diplomat in the Arab world who is being put in charge of engagement on Syria, the spokesperson said.
Also present is Roger Carstens, the US point man on hostages, who has been seeking clues on missing Americans including Austin Tice, a journalist who was kidnapped in August 2012.
The trip comes a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had been in direct contact with HTS as he toured Syria's neighbors.
At talks in the Jordanian resort of Aqaba, Western and Arab powers as well as Turkey jointly called Saturday for an "inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government" that respects the rights of all of Syria's diverse communities.
