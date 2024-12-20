Open Menu

US Diplomats Visit Syria To Meet New Rulers

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

US diplomats visit Syria to meet new rulers

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) US diplomats have arrived in Syria to speak directly to the new Islamist-led rulers, hoping to encourage a moderate, inclusive path and to find clues on missing Americans, the State Department said Friday.

It is the first formal US diplomatic mission to Damascus since the early days of the brutal civil war that broke out in 2011 and culminated in a surprise lightning offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad this month.

The diplomats will meet representatives of victorious group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- which is designated a terrorist group by Washington -- as well as activists, civil society and members of minority groups, the State Department said.

The US officials will speak with Syrians about "their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them," a State Department spokesperson said.

The delegation includes Barbara Leaf, who is the top State Department official for the middle East, and Daniel Rubinstein, a veteran US diplomat in the Arab world who is being put in charge of engagement on Syria, the spokesperson said.

Also present is Roger Carstens, the US point man on hostages, who has been seeking clues on missing Americans including Austin Tice, a journalist who was kidnapped in August 2012.

The trip comes a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had been in direct contact with HTS as he toured Syria's neighbors.

At talks in the Jordanian resort of Aqaba, Western and Arab powers as well as Turkey jointly called Saturday for an "inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government" that respects the rights of all of Syria's diverse communities.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Minority Turkey Washington Civil Society Damascus Man Austin United States Middle East August All Government Top Arab

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

25 minutes ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

55 minutes ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

2 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

2 hours ago
Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

3 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

4 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

5 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

5 hours ago

More Stories From World