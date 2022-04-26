UrduPoint.com

US Diplomats Visit Ukraine For 1st Time Since Start Of Russia's Special Operation- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

US Diplomats Visit Ukraine for 1st Time Since Start of Russia's Special Operation- Reports

US diplomats returned to Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's special military operation in that country, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US diplomats returned to Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's special military operation in that country, CNN reported on Tuesday.

US diplomats, who relocated to Poland in advance of the operation, conducted a day trip to the western Ukrainian city of Lvov, where much of Ukraine's decisionmakers have relocated from the capital Kiev.

The visit comes on the heels of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Ukraine.

On Sunday, Blinken and Austin visited Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the first visit by high-level US officials to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help protect them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which solely targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

