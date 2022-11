US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State Dept.

US diplomats visited basketball star Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on drug charges, on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said

"@USEmbRU officials visited Brittney Griner today.

They saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances. We continue to press for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every detained American," Price wrote on social media.