US Diplomats Visited Kiev Ahead of Embassy Reopening - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a Sunday phone call of a recent visit to Kiev by US diplomats ahead of the US embassy reopening, Department of State said in a press release.

"The Secretary informed Foreign Minister Kuleba that our Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien and a small group of diplomats, accompanied by State Department security, traveled to Kyiv to conduct diplomatic engagement in advance of the planned resumption of Embassy Kyiv operations," the statement reads.