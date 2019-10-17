UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats Were Not Detained In Severodvinsk - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

US Diplomats Were Not Detained in Severodvinsk - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

US diplomats were not detained in Severodvinsk in Russia's northwest, they got into a car and may have already arrived in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US diplomats were not detained in Severodvinsk in Russia's northwest, they got into a car and may have already arrived in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Zakharova told a briefing three US military diplomats requested permission from the Russian Defense Ministry to travel to Arkhangelsk and received it.

"But to Arkhangelsk, and not somewhere further and not somewhere to the side," she said.

Zakharova said the Americans instead arrived in a rented car with Russian license plates in Severodvinsk, there they got on a commuter train and went to the village near which there is a testing range, as well as other defense facilities.

"When US officers arrived there, they were stopped at the station by a police patrol. It was explained to them that they were in the area with regulated visits, and since they did not have special permission to stay there... because they had not asked for it, they were told to take the same train back. They did so. Nobody detained American military diplomats... They got into a car in Severodvinsk and headed towards Moscow... Maybe they already arrived," she said.

Zakharova said Moscow was surprised by comments of the US State Department and US Embassy on the incident with US diplomats in Severodvinsk, adding that US Embassy employees were constantly trying to get to restricted areas across Russia.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Car Severodvinsk Same May From

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit National Crick ..

34 seconds ago

Import of GMO seed banned due to its health and en ..

12 minutes ago

PM gives signal of restructuring PTI

23 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain ..

12 minutes ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet Governor, CM P ..

6 minutes ago

Rikshaw drivers organise welcoming rally for Royal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.