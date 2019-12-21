WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, will not return to the United Kingdom voluntarily to face a possible jail sentence for her involvement in the car crash in Northamptonshire that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn, Sacoolas' attorney Amy Jeffress said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of the United Kingdom made the decision to charge Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving and said it will proceed with requesting her extradition from the United States.

"Anne will not return voluntarily to the United Kingdom to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible, but unintentional accident," Jeffress said.

Jeffress said a criminal prosecution with a potential sentence of 14 years in prison is not a proportionate response to a situation that he described as an "accident."

Jeffress also said that she and her client have been working with the UK authorities to resolve the situation.

On August 27, Dunn died in a car accident in Northamptonshirecounty in central England while riding his motorcycle. Sacoolas, who was driving the vehicle that hit his motorcycle, returned to the United States under diplomatic immunity.