US Diplomat's Wife To Face UK Court Over Teenager's Death

Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:41 AM

A US diplomat's wife is to face criminal proceedings in Britain, charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenager, the Crown Prosecution Service said Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A US diplomat's wife is to face criminal proceedings in Britain, charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenager, the Crown Prosecution Service said Monday.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near a US air base in southern England.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US technical assistant at the base, left the country shortly afterwards and claimed diplomatic immunity.

The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 18, a spokesperson for the CPS, which brings prosecutions in England and Wales, told AFP.

"While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

" British media said Sacoolas is expected to appear via video-link from the United States but the CPS declined to comment.

The issue over whether Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity or should be extradited and put on trial has dogged Britain's relations with the United States since the fatal crash.

Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said she and the family were "very emotional and overwhelmed" at the development.

"It is all that we asked for following Harry's death," she said.

In June, Britain's foreign secretary at the time, Dominic Raab, said the United States would not object to a remote trial.

