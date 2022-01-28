UrduPoint.com

US Diplomats Worry 'Dirty Money' In London Will Undermine Anti-Russian Sanctions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

US Diplomats Worry 'Dirty Money' in London Will Undermine Anti-Russian Sanctions - Reports

The United States fears that the United Kingdom's tolerance of "dirty money" allegedly flowing to London from Russia may make potential anti-Russian sanctions irrelevant, The Times reported on Friday, citing US diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States fears that the United Kingdom's tolerance of "dirty money" allegedly flowing to London from Russia may make potential anti-Russian sanctions irrelevant, The Times reported on Friday, citing US diplomatic sources.

In the wake of tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, US President Joe Biden threatened to sanction Russia earlier this week, and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, in the event of aggression.

One source in Washington told the newspaper that Russian money is allegedly so entrenched in the British capital that it may not be possible to use it against Putin, making all the talk from Biden about sanctioning the Russian leader posturing.

American diplomats are accusing the United Kingdom of not going after Russian businesspeople with alleged ties to the Kremlin and houses in the high-end London districts of Knightsbridge and Belgravia.

In 2020, the Intelligence and Security Committee of the UK Parliament issued a report on alleged Russian influence, claiming that various UK governments have allowed Russian businessmen to launder alleged illicit money through the capital and creating an industry of lawyers, accountants and estate agents allegedly helping Putin-linked elites store their money abroad.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Parliament Lawyers Threatened London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States Money May Border 2020 Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

DIG dismisses Inspector from service

DIG dismisses Inspector from service

38 seconds ago
 Russia Bans Entry to Leaders of Some European PMCs ..

Russia Bans Entry to Leaders of Some European PMCs, EU Officials - Foreign Minis ..

40 seconds ago
 UN Agency Warns Over 80% of Residents in Ethiopia' ..

UN Agency Warns Over 80% of Residents in Ethiopia's Tigray Region 'Food Insecure ..

41 seconds ago
 China to explore more in space science next five y ..

China to explore more in space science next five years

44 seconds ago
 US Coast Guard searches waters off Puerto Rico aft ..

US Coast Guard searches waters off Puerto Rico after boat capsizes

33 minutes ago
 Peru Bans Repsol Director From Leaving Country for ..

Peru Bans Repsol Director From Leaving Country for 18 Months Following Oil Spill

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>