US Direct Investment In Russia Slightly Above $96Bln Over Past Decades - Commerce Chamber

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US business has contributed a total of $96.05 billion in direct foreign investment to Russia since they began operating in the country, according to a fresh report by the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) in partnership with global consulting company EY.

"During their operations in Russia, American companies have made a total of $96.05 billion in direct investments. This estimate is based on the data of 160 companies, including the 92 that took part in the survey this year, as well as public information and data of companies surveyed in the last five years," the sixth annual report released on Wednesday said.

Over the past year, the surveyed companies contributed more than $2.

2 billion in the Russian economy, the report said, adding that this year, the figure is expected to be slightly lower, approximately $1.8 billion.

"The uncertainty caused by the pandemic is subsiding, and tense relations between Russia and the US have become the new normal. In this situation, American business is gearing up again: 84% of companies said they plan to launch new projects in Russia in the near future - the highest level in the survey's history," the report said.

As many as 78% of respondents said that they suffer the negative impact of sanctions on business in Russia, which is 2% fewer than in 2020, the report added.

