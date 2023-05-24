UrduPoint.com

US Directly Engaged With China On Micron To Detail Its Position, Seek Clarity - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:49 PM

US Directly Engaged With China on Micron to Detail Its Position, Seek Clarity - Kirby

The United States is in direct contact with China on the situation with US chip giant Micron to convey its position and get better clarity, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States is in direct contact with China on the situation with US chip giant Micron to convey its position and get better clarity, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are engaged directly with the PRC to detail our position and seek some further clarity," Kirby said, adding that Beijing's statements regarding the company are "baseless."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that an inspection of US chip giant Micron in China that resulted in Chinese authorities banning critical infrastructure operators from buying the company's products was a necessary measure to ensure both national security and cybersecurity.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the ban on Sunday after finding that the US-based company posed a national security risk to Beijing.

The regulator said China remains open to foreign companies as long as they abide by the law.

"I do want to be clear here that what this action is it's clearly an attempt to undermine the strong stance that was taken by the G7 against economic coercion out there in Hiroshima," Kirby said. "it came just one day after the G7 leaders issued their first ever statement on economic resilience and security... So how do they respond to criticism over economic coercion? With economic coercion. Again, no basis in fact here."

The Financial Times reported in April that the United States had asked South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron. The spokeswoman called the review a normal regulatory measure and criticized the US for violating trade rules.�

Related Topics

Exports China White House Company Mao Beijing Hiroshima South Korea United States April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made C ..

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made Combat Vehicles - Prime Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary SHC visits Children Complex to inspect d ..

Secretary SHC visits Children Complex to inspect deptts

1 minute ago
 Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans ..

Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans

1 minute ago
 Russia's Zakhar Prilepin Moved to Regular Unit Fro ..

Russia's Zakhar Prilepin Moved to Regular Unit From Intensive Care After Attempt ..

1 minute ago
 Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made C ..

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made Combat Vehicles - Czech Prime M ..

13 minutes ago
 KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sus ..

KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sustainable tourism

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.