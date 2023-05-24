US Directly Engaged With China on Micron to Detail Its Position, Seek Clarity - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States is in direct contact with China on the situation with US chip giant Micron to convey its position and get better clarity, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are engaged directly with the PRC to detail our position and seek some further clarity," Kirby said, adding that Beijing's statements regarding the company are "baseless."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that an inspection of US chip giant Micron in China that resulted in Chinese authorities banning critical infrastructure operators from buying the company's products was a necessary measure to ensure both national security and cybersecurity.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the ban on Sunday after finding that the US-based company posed a national security risk to Beijing.

The regulator said China remains open to foreign companies as long as they abide by the law.

"I do want to be clear here that what this action is it's clearly an attempt to undermine the strong stance that was taken by the G7 against economic coercion out there in Hiroshima," Kirby said. "it came just one day after the G7 leaders issued their first ever statement on economic resilience and security... So how do they respond to criticism over economic coercion? With economic coercion. Again, no basis in fact here."

The Financial Times reported in April that the United States had asked South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron. The spokeswoman called the review a normal regulatory measure and criticized the US for violating trade rules.�