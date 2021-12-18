UrduPoint.com

US Directs Federal Agencies To Address Vulnerabilities In Java-Based Software - Statement

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - Statement

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive on Friday ordering US federal agencies to address crucial software vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive on Friday ordering US Federal agencies to address crucial software vulnerabilities.

"The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued Emergency Directive 22-02 today requiring federal civilian departments and agencies to assess their internet-facing network assets for the Apache Log4j vulnerabilities and immediately patch these systems or implement other appropriate mitigation measures," CISA said in a notice.

The agency said in the notice that its directive was issued in response to activity from multiple threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities found in Java-based logging package Log4j.

CISA also said it is working with partners in the public and private sectors to identify vulnerable products and encourage all potentially affected organizations to address the issue immediately.

The directive will be updated to provide more mitigation actions, the notice added.

