US Disability Groups Back Lawsuit Against Texas Limits on Ballot Drop-Off Sites - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Leading disability rights groups in the state of Texas joined a lawsuit against an order from Governor Greg Abbott that limits drop off sites for ballots in the upcoming US presidential election, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a press release.

"Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas Civil Rights Project, Disability Rights Texas, and the law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, the groups seek to protect the voting rights of individuals with disabilities," the release said.

Disability rights groups ADAPT Texas, REV UP Texas, and Disability Rights Texas filed a friend of the court brief in support of a lawsuit to block the Abbott's requirement that early voters to deliver paper ballots to a single cite in each county, the release said.

Abbott's order has drawn widespread criticism, in part because a single site would serve large jurisdictions such as Harris County, with more than 4 million residents, while forcing people in rural areas such as Brewster County - with more than 6,000 square miles - to drive long distances to vote.