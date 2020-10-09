UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Disability Groups Back Lawsuit Against Texas Limits On Ballot Drop-Off Sites - ACLU

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Disability Groups Back Lawsuit Against Texas Limits on Ballot Drop-Off Sites - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Leading disability rights groups in the state of Texas joined a lawsuit against an order from Governor Greg Abbott that limits drop off sites for ballots in the upcoming US presidential election, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a press release.

"Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas Civil Rights Project, Disability Rights Texas, and the law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, the groups seek to protect the voting rights of individuals with disabilities," the release said.

Disability rights groups ADAPT Texas, REV UP Texas, and Disability Rights Texas filed a friend of the court brief in support of a lawsuit to block the Abbott's requirement that early voters to deliver paper ballots to a single cite in each county, the release said.

Abbott's order has drawn widespread criticism, in part because a single site would serve large jurisdictions such as Harris County, with more than 4 million residents, while forcing people in rural areas such as Brewster County - with more than 6,000 square miles - to drive long distances to vote.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote SITE From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

4 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

5 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

4 hours ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.