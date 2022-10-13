UrduPoint.com

US Disagrees With Saudis On Necessity Of OPEC+ Move, Showed Alternative Analysis - Kirby

US Disagrees With Saudis on Necessity of OPEC+ Move, Showed Alternative Analysis - Kirby

The United States disagrees with Saudi Arabia about the economic necessity of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production starting in November and showed them alternative analysis showing it was not economically necessary, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The United States disagrees with Saudi Arabia about the economic necessity of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production starting in November and showed them alternative analysis showing it was not economically necessary, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We obviously disagree with (Saudi Arabia) over the fact that this was economically necessary. In fact, we showed them analysis that it wasn't," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby praised Saudi Arabia for voting to condemn the referenda in formerly Ukrainian regions that decided to join Russia, calling the move a "welcome vote."

