UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'disappointed' As Cambodia Razes Another Military Facility

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:42 PM

US 'disappointed' as Cambodia razes another military facility

The United States expressed disappointment Tuesday that Cambodia had demolished a second American-funded military facility without warning, as the kingdom turns to China to expand a naval base

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States expressed disappointment Tuesday that Cambodia had demolished a second American-funded military facility without warning, as the kingdom turns to China to expand a naval base.

Cambodian authorities this month finished dismantling a maintenance facility at Ream base -- built in 2017 with US money -- after razing a tactical naval headquarters there in September.

Cambodia's Defence Minister Tea Banh confirmed the demolition to AFP on Tuesday, drawing a rebuke from the US embassy.

"We are disappointed that Cambodian military authorities have demolished another maritime security facility funded by the United States, without notification or explanation," embassy spokesman Chad Roedemeier told AFP.

The Ream base is strategically located in the Gulf of Thailand, giving access to the fiercely contested South China Sea -- a key global shipping route.

Beijing claims the majority of the resource-rich sea -- vying with six other countries.

The US said last month it fears the demolitions may be tied to plans for hosting Chinese military assets and personnel at the Ream base.

But Tea Banh insisted Cambodia was acting in its own interests and had no obligation to inform the US of its plans.

"We do this for Cambodia totally, not to serve anyone (else). Cambodia has the right to seek aid from anyone who wants to help Cambodia's development," he said.

The Wall Street Journal last year reported on a secret draft deal allowing China to dock warships at the Ream base.

The Cambodian government in June denied this and maintained its foreign policy was independent.

Cambodia said the facilities were simply being relocated about 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of Ream because they had outgrown the former sites.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has repeatedly insisted Cambodia's constitution forbids any foreign military base within its borders.

In recent years, he has tilted away from the US after Washington's criticism of alleged abuses by his government.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Thailand China Washington Hun Chad United States Cambodia Money May June September 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

32 minutes ago

Muslims, Dalits , Sikhs pay tributes to Jammu mart ..

18 seconds ago

Top Palestinian official Erekat dies of Covid-19: ..

21 seconds ago

Secretary of Karabakh Security Council Resigning i ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.