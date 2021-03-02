(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is disappointed that Iran has refused to participate in nuclear talks with the United States and European Union partners, but the offer remains on the table, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"We are disappointed at Iran's response, but we remain ready to re-engage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] commitments," Price said on Monday.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Biden administration will consult with the P5+1 partners - China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany - on the best way forward after Iran's rejection.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran rejected the US and EU offer to have direct nuclear talks with the United States in the coming weeks as it sought guarantees that Washington would remove sanctions after the meeting.

However, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mihail Ulyanov said earlier that Iran's refusal to meet for informal consultations on the nuclear agreement with the United States is not Tehran's "final say."

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with the P5+1 countries and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions in exchange for Tehran scaling down its nuclear program. In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments under the accord.