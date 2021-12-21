UrduPoint.com

US Disappointed By Egypt Sentencing 2 Journalists, Lawyer To Prison Terms - State Dept.

US Disappointed by Egypt Sentencing 2 Journalists, Lawyer to Prison Terms - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States is disappointed by an Egyptian court sentencing journalist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer and blogger Mohamed "Oxygen" Ibrahim to prison terms, Department of State spokesman Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Egyptian authorities sentenced freelance journalist Abdel-Fattah to five years in prison for spreading fake news and undermining state security. Lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and Mohamed Oxygen were sentenced to four years each on the same charges.

"We're disappointed by the verdicts issued today by Egypt state security court and the trials of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, Mohamed el-Baqer and Mohamed Oxygen Ibrahim," Price said.

"Journalists, human rights defenders and others seeking to peacefully exercise their freedom of expression should be able to do so without facing criminal penalties, intimidation, harassment, or any other form of reprisal."

Price said the United States stressed to the Egyptian government that the bilateral relationship would be improved if Washington saw progress in human rights.

"The Egyptian government is very well aware of the concerns we have both broadly and specifically," Price pointed out.

Washington will continue to engage with Cairo to promote freedom of expression and other universal human rights, he added.

