US Disappointed by 'Irresponsible' Turkish Comments After Istanbul Attack - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States is disappointed by "irresponsible" comments from Turkey after a terrorist attack in Istanbul over the weekend, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that Ankara does not accept the US Embassy's condolences in connection with the deadly terrorist attack in central Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people.

"The United States unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and stands in solidarity with Turkey, our valued NATO Ally.

We reject and are deeply disappointed by any irresponsible comments to suggest that the United States had any role or responsibility in this despicable attack on Turkish citizens," the spokesperson said in a statement.

An explosion occurred on pedestrian, tourist hotspot Istiklal street in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish authorities, the suspect had been detained. The White House said Washington strongly condemned the act of violence that took place in Istanbul and sent its deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones.