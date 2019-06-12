US Disappointed By Lack of Progress on Syrian Constitutional Committee - State Dept

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States regrets the lack of progress toward forming a Syrian Constitutional Committee, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Tuesday.

"Frankly, we are disappointed that we have not seen more movements on the Constitutional Committee. We were very close to when we went to Sochi, but we have not taken that final step. We believe that the problem is first and foremost as usual is the Assad regime. But secondly, it's a problem of Russia for not putting that regime under pressure," Jeffrey said.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi back in January 2018. The panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to the country's constitution. It is expected to be made up of representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been facilitating the committee's establishment, while the United Nations has been helping to draft the list of the its members.