US 'Disappointed' By Turkey's Decision To Turn Hagia Sophia Into Mosque - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US 'Disappointed' by Turkey's Decision to Turn Hagia Sophia Into Mosque - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The United States is disappointed by the decision of Turkish authorities to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a mosque and is awaiting to hear plans on how the historic landmark will remain accessible for all visitors, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Friday.

"We are disappointed by the decision by the Government of Turkey to change the status of the Hagia Sophia. This building is an important part of the "Historic Sites of Istanbul" UNESCO World Heritage Site, in recognition of its rich multicultural history," Ortagus said.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's highest administrative court annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. A presidential decree was also signed, opening the mosque for Muslim prayers.

Ortagus added that the Turkish government committed to maintaining access to the Hagia Sophia for all visitors. "[We] look forward to hearing its plans for continued stewardship of the Hagia Sophia to ensure it remains accessible without impediment for all," she said.

More Stories From World

