MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Washington on Sunday expressed disappointment over Ankara's withdrawal from an EU-backed accord designed to reduce gender-based violence.

Turkey announced its decision to leave the treaty on Saturday.

"Turkey's sudden and unwarranted withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, is deeply disappointing," the White House said in a statement.

It noted that reports on domestic violence are on the rise across the globe, and cases of femicide are particularly present in Turkey, which was the first state to ratify the accord in 2011.

In this regard, the White House went on, Turkey's decision marks "a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally."

In its turn, Ankara said that its domestic legislation protected women's rights, adding that it had its mechanisms to implement laws on safeguarding women against gender-based abuse.

The Istanbul Convention is a human rights treaty backed by the Council of Europe. It was adopted in May 2011 in the Turkish city of Istanbul and has entered into force in August 2014.

Prior to Turkey's withdrawal, the accord had 45 signatories plus the European Union, and 34 ratifiers.