US Disappointed With Abstentions Of Russia, China On Afghanistan Resolution - Envoy To UN

US Disappointed With Abstentions of Russia, China on Afghanistan Resolution - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States was disappointed with the abstentions from Russia and China during the UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling on the Taliban (banned in Russia) to provide safe departure from Afghanistan, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, with the support of 13 Security Council members, the body adopted a resolution that "expects" the Taliban to allow Afghans and all foreign nationals to leave the country.

"We were disappointed with these abstentions of Russia and China," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters. "Within the P5 [China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States], we consulted very closely; we took into account some of the concerns that both the Chinese and the Russians raised in the draft resolution that was eventually approved."

