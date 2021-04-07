US Disburses $36Bln in 4th Tranche of COVID-19 Relief Payments - Treasury Dept.

Twenty-five million payments worth $36 billion headed to American households in the fourth round of COVID-19 relief under the American Rescue Plan, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

"Today's announcement brings the total disbursed so far to more than 156 million payments, with a total value of approximately $372 billion, since these payments began rolling out to Americans in batches, as announced on March 12," the Treasury said in a press release.

The fourth batch of payments began processing on Friday, April 2, with an official payment date of April 7, the release said.

The American Rescue plan provides direct payments to households of $1,400 per adult and $1,400 for each child.