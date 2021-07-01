US Disburses Over $13.1Bln in COVID-19 Relief to Tribal Governments - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Native American tribal governments received more than $13.1 billion in COVID-19 relief budgeted in the American Rescue Plan, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"This represents the disbursement of over 65 percent of the $20 billion in funding appropriated for Tribal governments in the American Rescue Plan... a key milestone in the whole-of government effort to help communities fight the pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the groundwork for a strong recovery," a Treasury Department press release said.

The Treasury Department also began a second distribution consisting of the remaining $6.65 billion, using a formula based on employment levels, the release said.

In addition, the Treasury Department said it had established a minimum distribution of $1 million to all tribal governments to "provide a meaningful amount of funding" for each community.

The tribal set-aside reflected a Biden administration effort to deliver support to populations and communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to the release.