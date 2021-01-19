UrduPoint.com
US Disconnects Telephone Lines Of Russian Consulate In New York - Mission

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:25 PM

The United States has cut off the telephone lines in the Russian Consulate in New York, leaving it with no connection for over a day as of now, a Diplomatic Mission representative told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States has cut off the telephone lines in the Russian Consulate in New York, leaving it with no connection for over a day as of now, a Diplomatic Mission representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Since January 18, the American side has completely disconnected all city telephone lines of the Consulate General.

internet access interruptions occur from time to time," the diplomat said.

Russian citizens experience great problems if they want to contact the Consulate General, the diplomat added.

According to the diplomat, the United States has said the interruption is due to technical problems.

"Allegedly, they cannot resolve the issue for two days. This simply never happened. And we have not one or two lines, but a large number. It seems that everything was turned off at once," the diplomat said.

