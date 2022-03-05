US Discourages American Citizens From Fighting in Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The United States discourages American citizens from going to Ukraine to fight Russia and recommends that they focus on contributing to humanitarian organizations working there instead, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

"This is not the place for Americans to be, in Ukraine, right now," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked to comment on reports about thousands of Americans willing to fight in Ukraine. "(S)hould Americans want to help Ukraine and it's laudable that they do that, the best way to do that is to find ways to contribute to the many non-governmental and humanitarian organizations that are trying to alleviate what has now become a very acute humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"

Last week, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the West has rolled out still more sanctions against Moscow and moved to boost military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO members on the eastern flank.