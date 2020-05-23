UrduPoint.com
US Discussed Conducting Its First Nuclear Test Since 1992: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:43 PM

The Trump administration considered whether to conduct the first US nuclear test explosion in 28 years in a recent meeting with top security officials -- a move that would mark a reversal from a decades-long freeze on such tests, according to the Washington Post

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Trump administration considered whether to conduct the first US nuclear test explosion in 28 years in a recent meeting with top security officials -- a move that would mark a reversal from a decades-long freeze on such tests, according to the Washington Post.

The prospect of restarting testing reportedly came up in a meeting with officials from top national security agencies on Friday, May 15, after Russia and China were accused of performing low-yield nuclear tests allegations both countries have firmly denied.

A senior administration official told the Post that showing Russia and China, two top adversaries, that the U.S. could conduct a "rapid test" could grant Washington leverage in seeking a trilateral nuclear deal.

Last week's meeting did not conclude with a decision regarding a test, though the conversation on conducting one is reportedly ongoing. However, officials seriously disagreed with each other over the idea.

The U.S. has not conducted a nuclear test since 1992.

The White House and the National Security Council did not immediately comment on the report.

Concerns about the consequences of testing, particularly the health and environmental impacts, led to the signing of the Nuclear Testing and Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty by 184 nations. However, the U.S. has not ratified the pact.

Major powers have abided by the deal despite it not being ratified by the U.S.

