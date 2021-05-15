UrduPoint.com
US Discusses Patent Waiver On COVID Vaccines With WHO Chief - Trade Office

Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Discusses Patent Waiver on COVID Vaccines With WHO Chief - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai has discussed a patent waiver on COVID-19 vaccines in a virtual meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the USTR said on Friday.

"...Tai today met virtually with ... Director General of the WHO to discuss increasing vaccine production, and the proposed waiver to certain provisions of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for the COVID-19 pandemic," the USTR said in a readout.

Tai explained the Biden administration's support for the waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines and the administration's comprehensive effort to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution around the world, the USTR said.

Tai and Adhanom Ghebreyesus also agreed to stay in regular communication in the days ahead, the USTR added.

