US Discusses Policy Priorities With Russia During Strategic Stability Dialogue- State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The US delegation to the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue discussed with their Russian counterparts Washington's policy priorities and agreed to meet again at the end of September, White House spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The US delegation discussed US policy priorities and the current security environment, national perceptions of threats to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear arms control, and the format for future Strategic Stability Dialogue sessions," Price said. "The two delegations agreed to meet again in a plenary session at the end of September, and to hold informal consultations in the interim."