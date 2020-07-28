WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The United States is exploring ways to improve Australia's defense capabilities, including hypersonic weapons, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian counterparts in a 2+2 meeting.

"We had a very wide-ranging discussion about the capabilities that the United States possesses and the capabilities that Australia possess and our desire to advance them, whether they are hypersonics or any other type of capability," Esper said.