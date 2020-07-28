UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Discusses Ways To Improve Australia's Defense Capability, Including Hypersonics - Esper

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Discusses Ways to Improve Australia's Defense Capability, Including Hypersonics - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The United States is exploring ways to improve Australia's defense capabilities, including hypersonic weapons, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian counterparts in a 2+2 meeting.

"We had a very wide-ranging discussion about the capabilities that the United States possesses and the capabilities that Australia possess and our desire to advance them, whether they are hypersonics or any other type of capability," Esper said.

Related Topics

Australia United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

45 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

45 minutes ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.